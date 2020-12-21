WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada has placed several areas in southern Manitoba under a winter storm watch.

According to the weather agency, a strong low-pressure system will track along the international border on Tuesday, which will bring snow and blowing snow to southern Manitoba.

It added that it expects heavy snow in the southwest part of the province starting on Tuesday morning, which will quickly spread to the east throughout the day and night.

Environment Canada predicts most of southern Manitoba will be hit with 15 to 25 centimetres, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

The weather agency added that northerly winds of 60 to 70 km/h will also develop throughout the day on Tuesday, which could result in blizzard conditions and poor visibility.

Environment Canada said the snow and winds should ease up by Wednesday morning, and suggests that people avoid travel if possible.

The following parts of southern Manitoba are under a winter storm watch:

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville, Ashern;

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry, Treherne;

Winnipeg;

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin, Winnipegosis;

Dugald, Beausejour, Grand Beach;

Killarney, Pilot Mount, Manitou;

Melita, Boissevain, Turtle Mountain Provincial Park;

Minnedosa, Riding Mountain National Park;

Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris;

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild, Carman;

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall, Woodlands;

Sprague, Northwest Angle Provincial Forest;

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa, Gladstone;

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, Richer;

Virden, Souris; and

Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet, Pinawa.

SNOWFALL TOTALS

As of early Monday morning, Environment Canada is reporting snowfall totals of 12 centimetres in Winnipeg; between 10 and 15 centimetres in the Red River Valley; about five centimetres in Whiteshell; and four centimetres in Brandon.