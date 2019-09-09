It’s the home stretch of the provincial election, and party leaders campaigned in vote rich Winnipeg on Monday.

With chants of four more years from his team, PC Leader Brian Pallister started the last full day of the campaign in familiar territory, the south lawn of the legislature.

"We are here four weeks from the beginning of this campaign to say humbly and respectfully to all Manitobans we ask for your vote,” said Pallister

The frontrunner, according to the polls, had a warning for voters.

"Don't believe the polls your vote matters your vote matters you need to go, mark an “X” on a piece of paper in a little booth," said Pallister

NDP Leader Wab Kinew campaigned in the city, holding court with the media near the University of Winnipeg.

"We have been consistent about our plan to fix health care," said Kinew.

He repeated one of his key messages, that this is a race between the Tories and his NDP.

"You may like your conservative candidate, but the problem for voting for a local conservative candidate is you end up with Mr. Pallister as premier," said Kinew.

The Liberals’ Dougald Lamont was the only leader to make a campaign announcement Monday.

"We have a moral obligation to act," Said Lamont.

In Assiniboine Park, Lamont promised if elected he'd declare a climate emergency, and phase out single use plastic bags and straws by 2025.

"So that we're dealing with something that's truly renewable instead of just filling our landfill with single use plastic," said Lamont.

Green Leader James Beddome didn’t hold a formal news conference, instead he spent the day knocking on doors in Fort Rouge.

“I'll probably be focusing today in my own area but we do have candidates in other ridings pushing out and of course we do have a number of bodies pushing hard in Wolseley right now,” said Beddome.

The Greens finished second to the NDP in Wolseley in 2016, losing by just under 400 votes.