Passengers flying in to dry First Nation warned bags, cargo could be searched

A dry, fly-in First Nation in northern Manitoba is putting drug and alcohol smugglers on notice.

Manto Sipi Cree Nation has entered into an agreement that allows trained safety officers to search passengers’ luggage and cargo arriving on reserve for contraband.

Signs advising of the community's rules were unveiled and installed Monday at Perimeter Aviation's terminal at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

The push to update the bylaw followed the death of a young mother last year.

“We did not want to lose another young life because this young woman left a one-year-old daughter, and this was our primary motivation to get this done,” Manto Sipi Cree Nation Chief Michael Yellowback said at a news conference Monday.

Officials install signage at Perimeter Aviation's Winnipeg terminal on Sept. 23, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

Manitoba Justice Minister Matt Wiebe said the pilot project was made possible by provincial legislation allowing First Nations bylaws to be recognized and enforced.

“This was a crucial step towards achieving today’s accomplishment, today’s goal,” Wiebe said.

“Today, even though we are only dealing with a pilot project, I can tell you it’s part of a comprehensive, across-government policy and across-government approach that will continue to address public safety and continue to address the many issues that affect our northern communities.”

There is currently no RCMP detachment in the community.

Through this agreement, the community will have eight safety officers trained by the end of the year.

People found with or who have alcohol or drugs in the First Nation will face a fine and criminal charges.

Chief Yellowback said once drugs and alcohol are no longer moving into the community, they can begin healing, moving those in need through restorative justice programs.