A 32-year-old woman suffered minor injuries outside Health Sciences Centre after a man wrapped his arm around her while holding a pair of scissors.

It happened on William Avenue outside the hospital Sunday at around 2 a.m.

In an email to CTV News, Winnipeg police said a man tried to get into the hospital but was refused entry by security guards.

Officers said the man urinated outside, then shortly after he was approached by a woman passing by the hospital, who asked if he had lighter.

Police said the woman was grabbed by the man who held a pair of scissors to her before letting her go.

It’s not known if the man was intoxicated by drugs or alcohol or how he arrived at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said it’s aware of the incident.

The spokesperson said a hospital staff member called police and confirmed HSC security was involved but declined any further comment on the matter.

The WRHA said it can’t comment on whether the accused or victim were patients at the hospital because it would be a violation of the Personal Health Information Act.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

Police said five general patrol units and one street supervisor responded to the call with one unit arriving two minutes after being dispatched.