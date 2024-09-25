'Passing the information forward': Virden mural to be dedicated to Dakota Nations

A Manitoba town’s newest outdoor artwork is set to be dedicated to Indigenous nations who share a special connection to the township.

The mural was created in Virden, Man. at 229 Seventh Avenue South by artists Erica and Mary Lowe.

According to the town, the mural is the first in Virden to depict the local Dakota history, and pays tribute to the relationship with all Dakota Nations and the community.

Officials say the artists created the public art piece with support from Dakota advocate Lola Thunderchild, who shared her knowledge of the unwritten history of the Dakota Nations.

Thunderchild hopes people from all backgrounds who see the mural will share their own experiences and ask questions about Dakota history and heritage.

“Taking the time to inquire, listen and learn will allow for knowledge keepers from all backgrounds to share and provide future generations with the ability to continue passing the information forward,” she said.

The mural is set to be dedicated to the Dakota Nations past, present and future at a ceremony on Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.

“We are extremely thrilled with the completed mural, as the colors, images and history displayed are very meaningful,” said Virden Mayor Tina Williams in a news release. “The mural and the upcoming dedication ceremony is an important milestone in our community’s path towards truth and reconciliation.”

The mural was created with proceeds from a Manitoba 150 grant and funds matched by the town.

All are invited to attend the dedication ceremony, which will feature storyboards explaining key elements of the mural and a reception to follow at the Sunrise Banquet Hall.