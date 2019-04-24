

CTV Winnipeg





St. Boniface Hospital said it’s in the process of contacting 38 patients after an employee viewed their records, which was not authorized under the Personal Health Information Act.

The hospital said the PHIA breach took place between Feb. 28 and March 6, 2019, when an employee with access to the electronic patient record system viewed records they weren’t allowed to.

The legislation limits hospital employees to only using the personal health information they need to do their jobs, and in this case the employee may have viewed the names, addresses and Personal Health Information Numbers of affected patients, but no information about their health care.

“We deeply regret this matter and want to assure the public that we take such matters and our role in protecting our patients’ privacy very seriously,” says Martine Bouchard, president and CEO of St. Boniface Hospital, in a news release. “Health information is personal and sensitive, and its confidentiality must be protected so that individuals are not hesitant to seek health care or to disclose sensitive information to health professionals.”

St. Boniface Hospital found out about the breach from another employee, it said, adding that all employees, students and volunteers who work there are trained about the PHIA.

It said the accused employee also underwent training and “should have known their obligations.” They no longer have access to personal health information.

The hospital said anyone affected by the breach can contact its privacy officer with questions.

This isn’t the only recent privacy breach of health care records in Winnipeg.

Last year, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said an audit was conducted at Grace Hospital after it was discovered a nurse had been accessing records inappropriately.

Earlier this month, the WRHA notified clients after a notebook with patient information was stolen from an employee’s car.