

CTV Winnipeg





The smoking ban on patios at Winnipeg restaurants and bars is set to come into effect on April 1.

In March, after a public engagement process, city council approved amendments to the outdoor smoking bylaw, which bans smoking on outdoor patios.

The ban applies to restaurants and bars with defined outdoor patios that require an occupancy permit.

Products included in the ban are cigarettes, cigars, pipes, e-cigarettes, hookahs and other devices that allow someone to inhale tobacco, cannabis or any other substance that generates secondhand smoke. The only exemption is for ceremonies led by Indigenous people.

Smokers who violate the patio ban can be fined up to $200 and businesses up to $400.