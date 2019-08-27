

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





Voters in the Maples constituency gathered Monday night for a candidates election forum, but only two ended up going head-to-head.

Liberal candidate Amandeep Brar and the NDP’s Mintu Sandhu spoke at the event and PC candidate Amanjot Sandhu was absent.

Brar of the Liberals questioned the reason for the PC party's absence.

“The PC party I keep hearing is looking at education as the next area they’re going to make cuts on. Is that why they’re avoiding debates? Is this why they’re not talking about these kinds of issues, cause they know we’re going to ask them about it?” Brar said.

The NDP’s Sandhu says constituents in the Maples are concerned about safetty and health care.

“Even when I’m knocking doors, the number one question is health care…health care crisis and Seven Oaks ER and we will fix those as NDP,” Sandhu said.

Infrastructure is another hot topic in the area, including the extension of Chief Peguis Trail and twinning Leila Avenue.

CTV previously reported that the PCs were absent at a town hall last week. In a statement the party said:

“We believe in the value of speaking directly to Manitobans and are lucky to do so numerous ways during campaigns, including through all-candidates forums, other events we are able to attend, at their doors, and through regular e-town halls we have been hosting.”

- With files from CTV's Lizzy Symons.