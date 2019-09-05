

CTV News Winnipeg





A PC candidate who served as the MLA for Swan River in the Pallister government has apologized after finding himself in hot water over his behaviour in the workplace.

In a statement, Rick Wowchuk said all people who work are deserving of a respectful environment and a responsibility to behave respectfully is shared.

“I unfortunately made comments and shared an email that caused offence,” Wowchuk said in his statement. “I deeply regret doing so and I have taken full responsibility for my actions.”

Wowchuk went on to say that an independent third-party examination took place as per the Legislative Assembly’s respectful workplace policy, which he accepts.

“As a direct result, I have since participated in respectful and workplace sensitivity training which I found extremely valuable. I am sincerely sorry this occurred and any offence it caused,” he said.