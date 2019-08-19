The Progressive Conservative Party is pledging to make Downtown Winnipeg safer.

Standing in True North Square, Brian Pallister said if re-elected he’ll order the Manitoba Police Commission to explore a model used in Minneapolis in consultation with Winnipeg police, the city and businesses in order to “develop an action plan for Downtown safety within 60 days of the election.

Pallister said a commission would look at increased foot patrols, and more effective use of frontline officers and cadets, as well as more security cameras controlled by police, improved lighting and stronger enforcement of laws that prohibit panhandling.

Pallister also promised $10 million to crack down on drug crime including support for the Winnipeg Police Service’s tactical unit and more public safety investigators to get drug dealers away from rental properties.