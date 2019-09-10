CTV News Winnipeg has declared a Progressive Conservative Party win in Manitoba's provincial election.

Polls closed at 8 p.m., and the PCs are leading or projected in 33 ridings, 29 seats are needed to form a majority government. CTV News Winnipeg has also declared a majority government for the Tories.

The NDP is leading or projected in 20 ridings, the Liberal Party in three and the Green Party in zero.

PC leader Brian Pallister was elected Manitoba’s premier in 2016. During this election the PCs won the largest majority government in Manitoba in over a century, taking 40 of 57 seats.

During his 2019 election campaign he pledged a $2 billion health care funding guarantee, 20 new schools, 40,000 new jobs, a made-in-Manitoba green plan, as well as a 2020 tax rollback.

Some notable ridings include Fort Whyte where Pallister has been re-elected, Steinbach where Kelvin Goertzen has been re-elected and Morden-Winkler where Cameron Friesen has been re-elected.

PC Josh Guenter has defeated Independent incumbent Cliff Graydon in Borderland, and PC Reg Helwer has been re-elected in Brandon West.