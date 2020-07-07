Advertisement
Pedestrian bridge on Omand’s Creek flooded
Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020 12:05PM CST
The pedestrian bridge over Omand's Creek is flooded on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (CTV News Photo Scott Andersson)
WINNIPEG -- A pedestrian bridge that runs over Omand’s Creed in Winnipeg is currently flooded.
Water from the creek could be seen over the top of the bridge in the Wolseley neighbourhood Tuesday morning.
(CTV News Photos Scott Andersson)
CTV has reached out to the city of Winnipeg for additional information about the flooding.
This is a developing story. More details to come.