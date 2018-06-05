A City of Winnipeg proposal to build a bridge for pedestrians and cyclists between Osborne Village and downtown is dividing some Winnipeggers.

There are three different bridge proposals being mulled by the city right now which would function solely for pedestrians and cyclists.

But the proposed location is the same is the same with each design. If approved, the bridge would go from Fort Rouge Park on the south side of the Assiniboine River and McFayden Park on the north side.

The new crossing would fall between bridges on Donald Street and Osborne Street.

"I think it's amazing, it will connect people on a more social level, a much more athletic level," said Travis Pertson who enjoys walks to Fort Rouge Park every day.

"We don't need a third bridge,” said Marcos Bremgartner, “There are two other bridges, so I don't think it's a good idea to waste this money."

The city councilor for Fort Rouge East Fort Garry Jenny Gerbasi supports the project.

Gerbasi called the bridges on Donald and Osborne ‘car bridges’ and said they are flawed when it comes to cycling.

“It’s been talked about for a long, long time and it’s an excellent place. The Donald bridge certainly not an option for cycling across, it’s not good for that at all and even the Osborne Bridge, the bike lane disappears before you get to the end,” Gerbasi said.

“There is no convenient, safe bike route across here, and this will connect the most dense neighbourhood to the downtown in both directions. It’s brilliant.”

Gerbasi said a price-tag has not been determined.

Tuesday evening people are invited to attend a presentation and discussion on the proposed bridge at Augustine United Church starting at 6 p.m.