WINNIPEG -- A pedestrian is dead after a collision on Highway 1 near Brandon, Man., early Wednesday morning.

RCMP said they were called to a vehicle collision about two kilometres west of Brandon at around 4:15 a.m.

Mounties said its investigation suggests a vehicle going west on Highway 1 collided with a person who was laying in the middle of the westbound lanes of traffic.

Emergency services were called, but the pedestrian, a 30-year-old woman from Brandon, was pronounced dead on the scene.

A spokesperson for the RCMP told CTV News investigators are not sure why the woman was laying on the road and added the investigation is ongoing.

The 44-year-old driver of the vehicle was not injured in the collision, RCMP said.

Brandon RCMP and a Forensic Reconstructionist continue to investigate.