Advertisement
Pedestrian dead after collision near Brandon
RCMP
WINNIPEG -- A pedestrian is dead after a collision on Highway 1 near Brandon, Man., early Wednesday morning.
RCMP said they were called to a vehicle collision about two kilometres west of Brandon at around 4:15 a.m.
Mounties said its investigation suggests a vehicle going west on Highway 1 collided with a person who was laying in the middle of the westbound lanes of traffic.
Emergency services were called, but the pedestrian, a 30-year-old woman from Brandon, was pronounced dead on the scene.
A spokesperson for the RCMP told CTV News investigators are not sure why the woman was laying on the road and added the investigation is ongoing.
The 44-year-old driver of the vehicle was not injured in the collision, RCMP said.
Brandon RCMP and a Forensic Reconstructionist continue to investigate.