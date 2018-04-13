

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a 41-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a truck in Swan River Thursday.

Police were told of the incident around 5:20 p.m. and said it happened in the 1200 block of Main Street.

The woman, who was from the Shoal River First Nation, was crossing the street when she was hit by a pickup truck travelling west, police said.

The 85-year-old driver of the truck wasn’t hurt.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and that alcohol is not believed to have played a role.