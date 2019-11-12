Pedestrian hit on Ellice Avenue: police
Police have closed a section of Ellice Avenue behind Portage Place. (Source: Beth Macdonell/ CTV News Winnipeg)
Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 7:24PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 12, 2019 8:38PM CST
WINNIPEG – Part of Ellice Avenue was closed Tuesday after police said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
Police said they were called to the area of Ellice Avenue and Edmonton Street around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. Police closed a section of Ellice Avenue behind Portage Place Shopping Centre.
Officers were still on scene around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.
One person who was in the area told CTV News Winnipeg they saw a person taken away in an ambulance.
Police told CTV News they have no further details at this time.
-with files from CTV's Beth Macdonell