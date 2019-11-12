Pedestrian hit on Ellice Avenue undergoes surgery: police
Police have closed a section of Ellice Avenue behind Portage Place. (Source: Beth Macdonell/ CTV News Winnipeg)
Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 7:24PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 13, 2019 7:31AM CST
WINNIPEG – Winnipeg police said Wednesday morning that the victim of a Tuesday afternoon pedestrian-vehicle collision has undegone surgery.
Part of Ellice Avenue was closed Tuesday after police said the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
Police said they were called to the area of Ellice Avenue and Edmonton Street around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. Police closed a section of Ellice Avenue behind Portage Place Shopping Centre.
Officers were still on scene around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.
One person who was in the area told CTV News Winnipeg they saw a person taken away in an ambulance.
Police told CTV News on Wednesday morning the victim is in hospital in critical stable condition.
The traffic division is investigating.
-with files from CTV's Beth Macdonell