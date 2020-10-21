Advertisement
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by taxi on Disraeli Freeway
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 9:47PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, October 21, 2020 9:53PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Police said a pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition Wednesday night after they were struck by a taxi on the Disraeli Freeway east of Henry Avenue.
A Duffy’s taxi could be seen within police tape that cordoned off the area around 9 p.m.
Police told CTV Winnipeg the pedestrian was not using a designated crosswalk at the time of the collision.
They said they did not anticipate any charges would be laid.
Northbound traffic was diverted away from the scene.
This is a developing story. CTV Winnipeg will update this story as new information is received.
-with files from CTV's Mike Arsenault