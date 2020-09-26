Advertisement
Pedestrian in hospital after being hit on Portage Avenue
Published Saturday, September 26, 2020 10:22AM CST
City crews repairing a traffic light on Portage Avenue after a collision Friday night. (Source: CTV News/Michael D'Alimonte)
WINNIPEG -- One person is in hospital after being hit by a car on Portage Avenue near Memorial Boulevard late Friday night.
Police blocked off Portage Avenue from Vaughan Street to Memorial Boulevard into Saturday morning. Traffic is allowed through now.
Officers remained on scene but only to direct traffic as workers repair traffic signals.
According to police, the investigation is still ongoing.
This is a developing story. More details to come.