WINNIPEG -- A man in his 50s is in hospital after being hit by a car Friday night, said Winnipeg police.

Around 9:40 p.m., officers attended a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street.

Police believe a vehicle travelling southbound on McGregor was attempting to make a left turn eastbound onto Selkirk Avenue when it hit the man.

The man was taken to hospital where he is in stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene. No charges have been laid at this time.













