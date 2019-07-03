

CTV News Winnipeg





One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle southeast of Winnipeg.

RCMP said the pedestrian-vehicle collision happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. on PR 207 near Dufresne, Man. According to police, a 17-year-old Lorette, Man., boy was driving south when he collided with a pedestrian who was walking on the road.

A 42-year-old Armstrong, Man., man was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.