Pedestrian killed in St. Boniface collision

Winnipeg police said a man in his 50s died after being hit by a vehicle in the 100 block of Dumoulin Street on Nov. 6, 2022. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police said a man in his 50s died after being hit by a vehicle in the 100 block of Dumoulin Street on Nov. 6, 2022. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

