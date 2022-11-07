Pedestrian killed in St. Boniface collision

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle Sunday evening in St. Boniface.

Winnipeg police said a man in his 50s was hit by a vehicle in the 100 block of Dumoulin Street on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and took the man to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, stayed at the scene and met with officers.

The Winnipeg police traffic division is taking on the investigation into the fatal collision. Police confirmed no charges have been laid as of Monday morning.

"The investigation into the collision is still ongoing," Const. Jay Murray, a public information officer with the Winnipeg police, told CTV News in an email. "Typically, this is very extensive and, in the end, will help allow investigators to determine if charges should be laid or not."

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have information about it. Those people are asked to call investigators at 204-986-7085.