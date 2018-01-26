

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a male pedestrian was sent to hospital in critical condition following a serious vehicle collision Thursday night.

It happened around 8:30p.m., the intersection of Notre Dame and Isabel was shut down but has since reopened and the scene is now cleared.

WPS said the 55-year-old man remains in critical condition in the hospital.

Police said a preliminary investigation has determined the pedestrian stepped out onto the road when he was struck by a westbound semi-truck.

No charges are expected to be laid against the driver at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators are asking that anyone that may have been witness to this collision to please contact investigators at 204-986-6271.