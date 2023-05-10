Pedestrian scramble part of proposed new vision for Osborne Village

Osborne Village could get a pedestrian scramble at one of its intersections if a new vision of the neighbourhood is approved.

Osborne Village Biz recently released its blueprint for the neighbourhood, which includes a focus on improving the walkability of the area, and making it easier for cyclists, pedestrians and transit.

“The character and vibrancy of Osborne Street – the namesake of the Village and its iconic character ‘main street’ – has gradually been eroded in favour of a City focus on facilitating the flow traffic through the area,” the report reads.

One of the proposed plans includes closing the slip lane at River Avenue and Osborne Street and creating a pedestrian scramble crossing at the intersection. The crossing would allow pedestrians to cross in all directions at the same time when traffic is stopped.

“A slip lane closure at the northwest corner of River and Osborne could be implemented quickly and inexpensively using paint and signage. This could lead to more permanent integration with the nearby plaza,” the report reads.

“Similarly, a pedestrian scramble at the intersection could be implemented using paint and updating signals.”

The blueprint also wants to take a closer look at how the street is currently configured. It calls on designating curb lanes in either direction as priority bus/bicycle lanes during peak hours in the morning and evening, and allowing them to be used as parking lanes during off-peak hours.

The plan, the organization says, would create approximately 96 parking spaces during off-peak times.

The full plan can be read below.