Pedestrian scramble part of proposed new vision for Osborne Village

The blueprint proposes closing the slip lane at River Avenue and Osborne Street and creating a pedestrian scramble crossing. (Source: Osborne Village Biz/Blueprint for a Vibrant & Healthy Neighbourhood) The blueprint proposes closing the slip lane at River Avenue and Osborne Street and creating a pedestrian scramble crossing. (Source: Osborne Village Biz/Blueprint for a Vibrant & Healthy Neighbourhood)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals limit remaining debate on gun control bill

The federal government passed a motion late Tuesday limiting how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21 before it is sent to the Senate for a second round of scrutiny.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island