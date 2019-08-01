Pedestrian sent to hospital following crash Wednesday in West End
The scene of a crash on Sargent Avenue that sent a pedestrian to hospital on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 10:32AM CST
Winnipeg police said one person was taken to hospital in critical condition Wednesday afternoon following a crash in Winnipeg’s West End.
It happened at around 2 p.m., police said, near the intersection of Sargent Avenue and Simcoe Street.
After the crash, the road was closed between Home and Beverly Streets while police investigated.