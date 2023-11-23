WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on Pembina Highway

Winnipeg police say a woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the collision in the 3100 block of Pembina Highway at around 10:20 p.m.

Investigators found a 21-year-old man was driving a Honda Accord northbound on Pembina Highway when an adult woman was hit.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

Pembina Highway near the perimeter was closed for several hours for an investigation, but has since reopened.

An investigation is ongoing by members of the traffic division.

Anyone with information, including video or dash camera footage, is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers online or at 204-786-8477.

