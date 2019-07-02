

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a collision Tuesday morning, according to the City of Winnipeg.

The person, whose age or gender is not known at this time, was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of McPhillips Street and Mapleglen Drive.

The city said fire crews were called to the area just before 6:30 a.m.

The victim is in stable condition.

More details to come.