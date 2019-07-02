Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash on McPhillips Street
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in this area Tuesday. CTV photo/Scott Andersson
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 7:33AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, July 2, 2019 10:47AM CST
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following a collision Tuesday morning, according to the City of Winnipeg.
The person, whose age or gender is not known at this time, was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of McPhillips Street and Mapleglen Drive.
The city said fire crews were called to the area just before 6:30 a.m.
The victim is in stable condition.
More details to come.