

CTV Winnipeg





Friday evening a 44-year-old pedestrian was crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle, police said Monday.

They said at around 6:35 p.m., officers responded to the area of Wellington Avenue and Lipton Street, and the victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable condition.

Investigators believe the victim was walking south bound on the sidewalk of Lipton Street and as he crossed Wellington Avenue he was struck by a vehicle travelling west.

Police said the impact sent the pedestrian onto the hood of vehicle, over the roof and onto the westbound lane of the road.

The driver then left the scene.

Police said someone passing by contacted 911 and began to perform first aid until emergency crews could arrive.

Const. Tammy Skrabek said the victim sustained severe injuries to his lower body and he is expected to remain in hospital for a number of days.

With the assistance of witnesses in the area, police said they arrested a suspect.

The 32-year-old man has been charged with failing to stop of scene of accident and drive carelessly.

He was released on a promise to appear.