A Winnipeg-based Peewee hockey team is giving back in a big way, and it’s not going unnoticed.

The Winnipeg Polar Bears is the only all-girls team to be named as a top 10 finalist for the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup. The young girls are being recognized for their work helping the homeless after they raised over $400 for Siloam Mission through a bake sale, collected hats and mitts, and volunteered at the shelter by sorting through clothes and toiletries for those in need.

Because the girls made it to the semi-finals of the competition - which awards pewee hockey players across Canada for their work off the ice - Siloam Mission received $2,000. If they make it to the finals the homeless shelter will get $5,000 and if they win Siloam Mission will get $100,000.

In order for the Polar Bears to make it to the final three they need to get the most views on their video where they outline their work with Siloam Mission. Views on the video will continue to be counted as votes until Feb. 9.