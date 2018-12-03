Daily bus rider Shania Wollmann says the Peggo card system has its share of glitches.

“I think Peggo's a good thing, but I think it needs some improvement, really badly,” said Wollmann.

She says one of those glitches resulted in her card being cancelled.

"I get these emails saying it's been lost or stolen even though it has not been," said Wollman.

Now another system glitch is allowing some Peggo holders to get free rides.

"That's nice and all, but I don't think that's fair to taxpayers money, that's coming out of our pockets at the same time," said Wollman.

Winnipeg Transit says it reimbursed $10,000 in 2018 for 153 online orders where the product was not received by the Peggo card user. It says in a small number of those cases people were reimbursed more than once because of an information glitch, resulting in some free credits.

"We are aware of the system problems that have occurred and we're working with our contractor to fix them, but those are problems that are not the fault of the customer," said Kirk Cumming, manager of information systems for Winnipeg Transit,

This is the latest in a history of issues plaguing the Peggo card system, including riders having trouble loading their cards online. The program has a $17 million dollar budget and it's at least two years behind schedule.

"It's frustrating for our customers and that to me is the crux of it is customer satisfaction and also making sure that we're making the best use of our tax dollars," said City Finance Chair, Councillor Scott Gillingham.

The city says it is not going after people to pay back their free rides.