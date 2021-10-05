Peguis First Nation Elder recognized with honorary doctorate from Queen's University

WINNIPEG -

A Manitoba First Nation Elder was honoured by Queen's University on Tuesday, recognizing his work in fighting for the rights of residential school survivors.

Elder Raymond Mason received an honorary doctorate in law from the university.

"To be honest with you, I didn't know it was real," said Mason, when he first found out he was being honoured.

Raymond was born in Peguis First Nation in 1946 and by the time he was six, he was taken to a residential school. He has been to three different schools by the time he turned 18, and he said his experiences there deeply impacted his life.

"Being Indigenous and coming out of the residential school as a numbered child is a mark against you. It's hard to come out of that stigma of discrimination," he said. "I became an alcoholic; I was an alcoholic for many years. I lost many jobs for many years. I didn't know what I wanted in life."

Eventually, Mason founded the Spirit Wind Inc. organization, which was a group of leaders who gathered testimonies from survivors and started the process of seeking compensation from the Canadian government.

The organization later launched a class-action lawsuit in 2009 for the survivors of day schools and it was settled in 2019 when the Canadian government signed a $1.47 billion settlement.

Mason said it was an honour to be recognized for his work and it should give hope to other survivors of residential schools.

"It should give them assurance that there is somebody behind them, that there is someone that is going to work for them, to make sure that they do get their justice and compensation."

Glenn Hudson, Chief of Peguis First Nation, said it was amazing to witness the ceremony for Mason.

"It is very much a great day for Peguis First Nation," said Hudson.

Mason said going forward, he hopes to keep working for those who have yet to receive their compensation, noting reconciliation isn't complete until everyone has been recognized for the hardships they had to endure.

He also has a message for all Canadians who have had to go through battles in life.

"Keep your shoulders and your chest up and carry on the battle. It can be done. It can be done, no matter who you are," said Mason.