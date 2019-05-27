

The chief and council of Peguis First Nation announced it will evict anyone caught using or selling illegal or non-prescription drugs from band-owned housing.

Drug users and dealers may also be banished from the community, the chief and council added.

In a release, the chief and council wrote it will continue to work towards a drug-free community.

Peguis First Nation is the latest Indigenous community in Manitoba to take drastic steps to curb drug use.

Earlier this month, CTV News learned Sagkeeng First Nation handed out eviction notices at suspected meth houses.

Sagkeeng First Nation councillors said at least five people are impacted by the evictions, but they won’t be kicked out of the band.