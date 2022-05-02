Peguis First Nation under mandatory evacuation after extreme flooding

Peguis First Nation residents are being evacuated after flooding washed out main access roads and driveways.

The evacuation order was issued Sunday, noting swift action is needed so residents can leave before access to the community is potentially cut off.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the nearest weather station in Fisher Branch, Man. about 30 kilometres south of the First Nation, got just over 40 millimetres (mm) of rain over the weekend.

The First Nation said a response team will help evacuate residents with mobility challenges. It said all evacuees must be registered before leaving the community at its emergency operations centre at the Peguis Multiplex or by calling 204-645-2869.

Further details of the evacuation order can be found on the First Nation’s website.