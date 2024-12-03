Pembina Trails School Division dealing with 'cyber security incident', classes continuing

People within the Pembina Trails School Division are being told to watch for any unusual activity as the division is currently dealing with a “cyber security incident.”

In a message obtained by CTV News Winnipeg Tuesday, Shelley Amos, the superintendent and CEO of the school division, confirmed they are dealing with a cyber incident and that immediate steps were taken once the problem was realized.

“We are now in the process of restoring the interrupted services, investigating the incident, and better understanding its impact. We are working with a cyber security management firm specializing in this type of critical incident,” Amos said.

The incident was first reported Monday after the tech team noticed “unusual activities within our network system.”

The incident caused a number of issues, including all phones going offline.

Amos confirmed Tuesday that all phone lines have been restored except for one.

“Please be alert for any unusual activities or suspicious content on our network systems. Do not open or click on any links you do not recognize. Do not reply to any messages that are suspicious or unsolicited. Promptly report them to your immediate supervisor.”

Amos noted classes will continue.