'People are behind it': Winnipeggers step up to help the community on Giving Tuesday

After the shopping frenzy of Black Friday and the online spending spree of Cyber Monday, charitable organizations hoped people would be equally excited for Giving Tuesday.

It's a global generosity movement, all about giving back to the community, which is experiencing a time of need.

Hillary Gair with United Way Winnipeg said they’re seeing a demand for shampoo, toothpaste, and brushes.

"As soon as we get them, they're being distributed out right away."

Luckily, United Way Winnipeg had extra hands to help out as volunteers gave up their time as part of Giving Tuesday -- a movement Winnipeggers appear to be responding to.

"People are behind it. They like to give on Giving Tuesday,” Gair said.

“It's a reminder, you know, before the end of the year that, 'Oh yes, I haven't given my donation.' It's a reminder to give back."

That reminder couldn't have come at a better time.

The Canada Post strike has been on for more than two weeks, and Harvest Manitoba said the labour action is already having an impact.

"Last year, over the months of November and December, Harvest Manitoba received $1.5 million in physical paper cheques that came in the mail over that period of time,” said Harvest Manitoba’s Vince Barletta.

“So that being shut down is a challenge."

Giving Tuesday was a welcome boost for Harvest Manitoba.

"It's a real thing,” Barletta said.

“You know, today we had a goal to raise $100,000 over the course of the day. We're going to exceed that goal today, which is absolutely fantastic."

The donations mean the organization will be able to help even more people, which is exactly what Giving Tuesday is all about.