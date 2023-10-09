'People don't want war': Winnipeggers rally on both sides of Israel/Palestine conflict
Winnipeg supporters on both sides of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict gathered downtown Monday afternoon to make their voices heard.
"Free, free Palestine! Free, free Palestine!" came the chants from a crowd of more than 100 people in front of City Hall on Oct. 9 just after 2:30 p.m.
The rally brought together dozens of people carrying Palestinian flags and signs with messages like "stop bombing Gaza," and "justice, not fascism." Vehicles honked in support as they drove down Main Street past City Hall.
"What were doing today is opposing the actions of the state of Israel against the Palestinian people," said organizer Candice Bodnaruk, with Peace Alliance Winnipeg.
The long-standing conflict between Israel and Palestine reignited in the middle-east Saturday when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, hitting numerous towns along the border with the Gaza Strip, as well as a music festival, killing hundreds in the process.
Israel has responded by increasing its bombardment of the Gaza Strip and sealing it off from food, fuel and other supplies.
According to media reports and local authorities, around 900 people have been killed in Israel and more than 680 people have been killed in Gaza, with thousands wounded on both sides.
The group rallying in support of Palestine said the Canadian government should be taking a different stance on the issue. "Canada should be advocating for peace and a truce on both sides," said Bodnaruk. "They should not just be coming out and saying they support the state of Israel, they should also be standing with the Palestinian people who are (the) civilian population in Gaza."
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) was also on scene, having dispatched 11 officers to monitor the peaceful rally.
"Due to present fluid events occurring between Israel/Palestine, several groups have made plans to attend City Hall to demonstrate today," said a WPS post on the site formerly known as Twitter. "The WPS is aware and monitoring any pending demonstration. Resources will be in place to ensure peaceful assembly."
Across the street, a small group of about six people carried Israeli flags in support of that side of the conflict.
"This is the single worst event to happen to the Jewish people since the holocaust," said Ron East, founder of the Israeli-Canadian council.
East said they came out Monday in direct response to the Palestinian rally.
"When we heard there was going to be a rally here, less than 72 hours after that carnage, supporting the Palestinian people, supporting Hamas…to me it seemed absurd and unacceptable, and I felt I had to be out here to show support for Israel," said East.
Bodnaruk said her group does not support violence of any kind.
"People don’t want war, they don’t want violence. They want the Palestinian people to have a better life," she said.
East said it's been a very difficult time for Winnipeggers with ties to Israel. "We've all arrived here for a better life, we've all arrived here to leave behind what's happening there," he said. "But it seems like we can't detach ourselves from the horrific events happening in the middle-east."
The Israeli-Canadian council is holding a rally in support of Israel on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Asper Community Centre.
