

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police warn people hoping for a seat at a Jets playoff game to be cautious, saying they are investigating multiple incidents where people were ‘scammed’ trying to buy tickets.

Police said the incidents are connected to well-known buy and sell websites and tickets that either don’t show up or aren’t valid.

Buyers are advised to only purchase hockey tickets from people they know or “an appropriate ticket exchange venue.” When buying online, police say to be cautious and never transfer tickets until payment is received.

Police said officers with the financial crime unit continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-6231 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.