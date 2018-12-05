

CTV Winnipeg





People living near the area of the Shilo Range are advised to expect some unusual noises Wednesday night.

The 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron is conducting night exercises with the use of illumination flares, smoke markers and a Hercules aircraft that will be flying in a pattern, according to a PSA from National Defence.

The exercise will help the squadron train for search and rescue operations, such as drop offs of lifesaving equipment and the deployment of search and rescue technicians.

People in the area are also advised to stay back and contact local police if they find any used flares or similar equipment of that nature.

National Defence shared a guide for what to watch for:

The Shilo Range is located southeast of CFB Shilo, west of Highway 238.