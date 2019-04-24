

CTV Winnipeg





The Assiniboine Park Zoo is in the process of naming its youngest white-handed gibbon and it’s asking for help.

The zoo has narrowed down a list of names to three options, which people now have the chance to vote on.

In a news release, the zoo said its animal care team chose the names because of their relation to the regions in southeast Asia where white-handed gibbons live in the wild.

Voters have the options to choose from Salju, the Indonesian word for snow; Kadali, a southeast Asian name that means banana tree; or Perdana, a Malay/Indonesian word that means prime or first.

The animal care team suspects the gibbon, born on Feb. 4, is a girl, but they haven’t completed a physical examination so they aren’t 100 per cent sure.

Voters can make their choice through the online poll and have until 4 p.m. on April 29 to vote. The zoo will announce the result on social media on May 1.