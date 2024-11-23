WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Perimeter Highway reopens after semi-truck leaves overpass, collides with train

    A semi flew off an overpass and struck a train on the railway underneath at Fermor Avenue and the Perimeter Highway on Nov. 22, 2024. (Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg) A semi flew off an overpass and struck a train on the railway underneath at Fermor Avenue and the Perimeter Highway on Nov. 22, 2024. (Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Traffic is flowing again on the Perimeter Highway after a semi-truck left the overpass and struck a train Friday afternoon.

    A CN Rail spokesperson confirmed the derailment took place near the interchange of the Trans Canada Highway and Perimeter Highway on the east side of Winnipeg.

    In response to the incident, the province shut down Highway 100 at Highway 1 east, which included a portion of Fermor Avenue.

    According to Winnipeg police, several train cars were derailed as a result of the collision. The 56-year-old semi driver was airlifted to hospital by STARS in unstable condition, but was later stabilized with serious injuries.

    It is not clear if any charges will be laid in the case.

    Police are investigating. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and/or has dash cam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

    - With files from CTV's Charles Lefebvre

