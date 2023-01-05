'Period of renewal': MLA not seeking re-election excited for party's future despite personnel turnover
One of the Progressive Conservative MLAs who is not seeking re-election in the fall said now is the perfect time to see the new talent that is in the party and is confident success will continue.
Alan Lagimodiere, the minister of Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations and the MLA for Selkirk, announced on Tuesday that he would not be running again in the next election, which is scheduled for Oct. 2023.
He was first elected in 2016 and was appointed a minister in 2021.
"I have a family member who is struggling and the quality of life is deteriorating. So it's time to support the family," Lagimodiere said in an interview with CTV News Winnipeg on Thursday.
He noted if circumstances were different, there would be no hesitation about running again.
He is one of several PC MLAs who will not be back. On Wednesday, Myrna Driedger, the speaker of the Manitoba Legislature, announced she would not be seeking another term.
Other names include Cliff Cullen, Eileen Clarke and Ralph Eichler.
Lagimodiere said everyone has their reasons for moving on, just like any other career, adding some of the MLAs are heading for a "well-deserved retirement."
Despite the turnover, he still feels confident the PCs will find more success.
"I think it's a very exciting time for our party. It is a period of renewal. If you saw the results of the last two byelections, where all the news reports were out there saying the PCs are going to lose these. No, we won them, we won them both."
When announcements started being made about MLAs not running again, Lagimodiere said a lot of new talent and fresh ideas have been coming forward.
"I'm actually blown away by the talent of the individuals that have reached out to me and said, 'Hey, I want to know more about this position. What it takes, what do you need to do?' And some very prominent individuals in our communities. That kind of caught me off guard."
Whoever takes on the role as the next PC candidate for Selkirk, Lagimodiere said he is ready to help them succeed.
He believes the constituency of Selkirk will once again be blue in the next election and thinks Manitoba will continue to see PC leadership.
"I have the utmost faith that this is a PC stronghold now and we will continue to be a PC stronghold in Manitoba."
