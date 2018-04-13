The Winnipeg Jets could be relying on their depth just a single game into their playoff run.

Mathieu Perreault left game one’s 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild with an upper body injury and has been called a game time decision for Friday’s game two.

If Perreault can’t go, it’s likely 21-year-old rookie Jack Roslovic will get his first taste of the NHL playoffs.

“Ever since the first time I came out of the lineup the goal was to be ready whenever I got my name called,” said Roslovic. “I’ll be playing on a good line if I do get in. We have a lot of depth on this team so (I’ll) just play my game.”

Roslovic drew into 31 games in the regular season, scoring five goals and 14 points.

Injuries aren’t new to the Jets. Roslovic was just one of a handful of regulars to rotate in and out of a roster spot this season.

“We’ve had to deal with (injuries) all season,” said Bryan Little. “That’s when we really got to show what kind of depth we have. You have great players coming into the line up to fill in for those guys. They do a great job, they have all year and we expect it now too.”

Friday night’s game starts a half hour later than game one did, with a 6:30 P.M. puck drop at Bell MTS Place.