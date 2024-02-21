Person found dead after fire breaks out at Glenwood home

A person has died after a fire broke out at a home in Winnipeg’s Glenwood area.

The city said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were called to the fire at a multi-family residence in the first 100 block of Vivian Avenue just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

They arrived to find flames coming from one of the units. Crews entered and fought the fire from the inside, extinguishing it just after 5 a.m.

They searched the building and found one person, who was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The city said damage was contained to the suite where the fire started.

There is no damage estimate available at this time.