Person found dead after West Broadway house fire
A firetruck is pictured outside of the home where the fire occurred.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:21AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:29AM CST
A person is dead after a fire at a West Broadway home on Thursday morning.
Police said they were called to the blaze around 7:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Balmoral Street.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service took a person out of the house and they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said limited information is currently available.
Police continue to investigate.