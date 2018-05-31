

CTV Winnipeg





A person is dead after a fire at a West Broadway home on Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to the blaze around 7:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Balmoral Street.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service took a person out of the house and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said limited information is currently available.

Police continue to investigate.