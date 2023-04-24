Person found dead at Winnipeg bus shelter

One person was found dead at a Winnipeg bus shelter on Monday morning.

Just after 6:10 a.m., a transit inspector called 911 about a “medical incident” at a bus shelter at Graham Street and Vaughan Avenue, according to the City of Winnipeg.

At the scene, crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service assessed the patient, who was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed they were called to a scene at this location, but did not provide any other details.

This is not the first incident at a bus shelter in Winnipeg this year.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported a woman suffered a possible opioid overdose at the Winnipeg City Hall bus shelter last month, and is expected to make a full recovery.