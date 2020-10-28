WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service found one person trapped inside a home during a West Broadway house fire on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Fire and ambulance crews were called to the incident at a two-and-a-half-storey house in the 0-100 block of Langside Street around 4:10 p.m.

Once crews got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the house and attacked the flames from inside the structure. Firefighters extinguished the fire just after 4:40 p.m.

Crews learned of the possibility that there were people trapped inside the house, and found and rescued one person during their search. Paramedics assessed and treated this person at the scene. They were then taken to hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time.