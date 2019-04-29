

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg said one person was taken to hospital after being swept away in the Red River on Monday morning.

Following a report, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service went to the river around 6:30 a.m. and found the person in the water near Waterfront Drive. The city said the individual was staying afloat by holding onto a log.

The person was taken to hospital in stable condition. Officials don’t know how they ended up in the water or how long they were in the river.

The city said waterways and banks are unsafe, because the rising river levels have made the water fast-moving and unpredictable.

Parents and teachers are reminded to speak with kids about avoiding waterways.