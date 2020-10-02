WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to the hospital in unstable condition on Thursday afternoon following a fire at a high-rise apartment block in Winnipeg.

Fire crews were called to the incident on Boulton Bay just before 3 p.m. Due to the potential of there being a lot of people in the apartment building, a second alarm was called to increase the number of firefighters and apparatus at the scene.

When crews got to the scene, they found smoke coming from one of the building’s upper floors and attacked the flames from inside the apartment building. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and ventilated smoke from the building.

Crews helped some people get out of the building, while others were able to safely shelter-in-place in their suites. Paramedics took one person to the hospital in unstable condition. No one else was hurt.

The fire stayed within the suite where it started and most people were able to return to their apartments once firefighters were done at the scene.

The cause of the incident is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time.