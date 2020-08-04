WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital on Sunday evening after falling into an air ventilation system in the city’s Booth neighbourhood.

According to the City of Winnipeg, fire crews responded to the incident just before 8 p.m. in the 200 block of Ronald Street.

At the scene, the technical rescue task force used a tripod-based rope to rescue the person, who was taken to hospital.

A FIRE IN THE WEST END

Earlier in the day, just before 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire at a house in the 300 block of Agnes Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews found heavy smoke coming from the two-storey home and attacked the fire from inside the structure. It was extinguished by 4:30 p.m.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time.