The Pallister government will be constructing a new 143 bed personal care home in Steinbach, Man. Premier Brian Pallister says it will support people needing 24-hour supervision or nursing care.

In a release, the province says the new facility will feature clusters of single resident rooms that form a “local neighbourhood” of 11 to 12 rooms.

The facility will also include storage, maintenance, laundry and housekeeping service areas.

The current Rest Haven personal care home in Steinbach has 60 beds. The new facility will be built next to the existing building and the 86-suite Woodhaven Manor elderly persons housing building.